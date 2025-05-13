Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XDTE) Shares Purchased by Napa Wealth Management

Napa Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XDTE – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the quarter. Napa Wealth Management owned about 0.21% of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Get Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF alerts:

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $53.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.36.

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Profile

The Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (XDTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XDTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.