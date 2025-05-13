Mubadala Investment Co PJSC Invests $2.39 Million in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $310.80 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.56 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.75.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total value of $3,367,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,606.58. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.05, for a total value of $3,710,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $956,195.85. This trade represents a 79.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $20,765,280 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

