Mubadala Investment Co PJSC Makes New Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,000. Synchrony Financial comprises about 0.0% of Mubadala Investment Co PJSC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Cfra Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 8.6%

SYF opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

