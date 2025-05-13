Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Shares Acquired by Napa Wealth Management

Napa Wealth Management grew its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SVOL. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 38,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

SVOL opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.61.

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

