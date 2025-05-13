Mudita Advisors LLP Purchases 59,699 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Mudita Advisors LLP increased its stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 414,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,699 shares during the quarter. Establishment Labs accounts for about 10.7% of Mudita Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mudita Advisors LLP’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $19,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Establishment Labs by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.73. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $60.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.13. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 184.55% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTA

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.