49,060 Shares in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) Acquired by Napa Wealth Management

Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. Napa Wealth Management owned about 0.48% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 10.3%

Shares of FYLD stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $341.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.77. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

