Napa Wealth Management Has $719,000 Stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Napa Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the quarter. Napa Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 44,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 916,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 393,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 15,975 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,245,000.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of GCOW opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.70. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.