NDVR Inc. Acquires 48 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

NDVR Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. NDVR Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,319,000 after acquiring an additional 44,295 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,776,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,833,000 after acquiring an additional 31,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,090,000 after acquiring an additional 119,350 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,952,000 after acquiring an additional 154,541 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $236,500,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. This trade represents a 9.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. This represents a 8.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.33.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $436.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $313.89 and a 52 week high of $474.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $432.93 and its 200 day moving average is $418.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

