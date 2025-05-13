Napa Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $82.71 and a one year high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.27.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

