Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Has $5.96 Million Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEB. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 54,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,487 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 317,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares during the last quarter.

PEB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

Shares of PEB opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.74 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.33%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

