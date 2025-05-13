Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $175.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.11. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.47 and a 1-year high of $179.32.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $434,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,750. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $91,138.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,140.91. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,250 shares of company stock worth $9,188,295 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DGX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.73.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

