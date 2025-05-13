Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Napa Wealth Management

Napa Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.8% of Napa Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Napa Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 472,992 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,940 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.71, for a total value of $13,554,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,199,589.06. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $6,300,738.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,154,349.31. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,992 shares of company stock valued at $82,831,650. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $639.43 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $568.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $605.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on META shares. Argus set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $740.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.45.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

