Napa Wealth Management Buys New Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,197 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,605.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336,673 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,714,000 after acquiring an additional 743,930 shares in the last quarter.

IBIT stock opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.12.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

