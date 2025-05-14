Video Game Stocks To Consider – May 11th

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, publish, distribute or support video games and related technology. Investors buy and sell these equities to gain exposure to the gaming industry’s growth, driven by trends in console releases, mobile gaming, esports, streaming and virtual reality. Performance in this sector often correlates with product launch cycles, consumer spending on entertainment and broader tech market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $96.78. 13,689,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,846,945. Walmart has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $774.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,612,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,287. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $226.25. 1,523,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,342. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.30. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $238.00. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Read More