Napa Wealth Management Invests $397,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 818,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,202,000 after buying an additional 40,092 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 556,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 851.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.28.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.