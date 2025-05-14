Morse Asset Management Inc Has $85,000 Stock Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Morse Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,360,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,800,000 after acquiring an additional 226,251 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,389,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,390,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,983,000 after purchasing an additional 409,862 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,892,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,482,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4,757.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,622,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after buying an additional 1,588,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

ASPN opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 2.72.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,079.60. This trade represents a 3.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

