Promising Fertilizer Stocks To Research – May 11th

Union Pacific, CSX, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that produce, distribute or sell agricultural fertilizers—such as nitrogen, phosphate and potash–based products. Investing in these securities provides exposure to the agricultural inputs sector, with performance largely influenced by crop demand, raw-material prices and global trade conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.20. 2,172,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,947. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The firm has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.66 and a 200 day moving average of $233.73.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.74. 9,630,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,744,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,921,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,614,283. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.

