Napa Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Napa Wealth Management lessened its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Napa Wealth Management owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of FXF opened at $105.63 on Wednesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 52-week low of $96.61 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.07.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

