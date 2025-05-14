Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 46,572 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Leidos worth $32,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $155.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. This represents a 15.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,889 shares of company stock valued at $675,786. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair downgraded Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

