Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Daniel G. Guidry Sells 500 Shares

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 500 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,315.60. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Home Bancorp Stock Up 0.3%

HBCP opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $401.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 247.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $48.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

