Ecommerce Stocks To Follow Now – May 11th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and W.W. Grainger are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling goods or services online. These firms include online retailers, marketplaces and digital payment providers that facilitate internet-based transactions. Investing in ecommerce stocks lets investors participate in the growth of digital commerce and shifting consumer shopping habits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.78. 13,689,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,846,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average of $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.91. 3,846,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,631,100. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $10.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,035.87. 287,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $874.98 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $992.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1,065.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

