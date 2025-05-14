Best Pharmaceutical Stocks To Consider – May 11th

Eli Lilly and Company, D-Wave Quantum, AbbVie, McKesson, and Gilead Sciences are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are equity shares in companies that research, develop, manufacture and market prescription and over-the-counter medications. Their value is driven by factors such as clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, patent lifecycles and competitive pressures. Investors often view them as a blend of growth and defensive assets, but they can be volatile in response to scientific, legal and policy developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $15.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $736.21. 4,068,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $810.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $810.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 161,356,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,613,724. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.30. 7,806,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,133,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $326.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

McKesson (MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

NYSE MCK traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $694.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,241. The company has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. McKesson has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $728.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $678.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $620.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCK

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,140,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,595,228. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a PE ratio of 261.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Featured Stories