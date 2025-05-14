Morse Asset Management Inc Has $189,000 Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEO. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in The GEO Group by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

In other The GEO Group news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,070. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jones Trading reduced their price target on The GEO Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GEO

The GEO Group Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of GEO stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 91.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $604.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.81 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.