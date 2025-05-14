Insurance Stocks To Research – May 11th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Toast, Wells Fargo & Company, T-Mobile US, and Intuit are the seven Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are equity shares of companies that underwrite and manage insurance policies—such as life, health, property or casualty insurers—and generate revenue through premium income and the investment of those premium “floats.” Their share-price performance is driven by underwriting results (claims versus premiums), claims volatility, prevailing interest rates and returns on the insurer’s investment portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $13.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.05. The company had a trading volume of 132,028,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,242,957. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.65 and its 200-day moving average is $327.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded down $4.83 on Friday, reaching $380.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,371,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,091. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $488.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.31. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $378.54 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $346.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $513.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,617,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $401.58 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $518.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.75.

Toast (TOST)

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Shares of Toast stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.85. 23,998,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,809,108. Toast has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,080.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.44. 11,136,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,544,748. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $235.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

T-Mobile US (TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $3.68 on Friday, reaching $243.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,278,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.71. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $161.72 and a twelve month high of $276.49.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $653.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,645. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $602.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $617.53. Intuit has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $182.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

