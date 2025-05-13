OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 357 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $172,752,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $98,886,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,076,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $752,508,000 after purchasing an additional 335,658 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,776,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

Shares of CRL opened at $143.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 953.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $254.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. This represents a 18.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,198.54. This trade represents a 2.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

