OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $228.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.74. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. This trade represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,668.44. The trade was a 4.53% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

