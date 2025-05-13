Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,369,000. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 179,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,205,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $141.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.01.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

