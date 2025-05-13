Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Makes New $61,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,880,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,009,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $309,434,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,548 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day moving average is $98.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

