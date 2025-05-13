Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Invests $67,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,621,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $53.25.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

