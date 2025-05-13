Maven Securities LTD Buys Shares of 72,343 Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 72,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.
Ryanair Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of RYAAY opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $52.11.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
