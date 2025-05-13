LRI Investments LLC Cuts Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

LRI Investments LLC decreased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $100.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.14.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vertiv from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

