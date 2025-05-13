Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,154 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of UMC opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.63 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

UMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

