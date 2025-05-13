Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. Danaher makes up about 1.5% of Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.40.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of DHR stock opened at $200.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

