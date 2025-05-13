LRI Investments LLC Purchases 100 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,435,314,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $325,752,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,981.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,573,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $218,918,000. Finally, Roberts Foundation acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,910,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of KKR stock opened at $125.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.99. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,742.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

