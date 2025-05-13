HC Wainwright Comments on Harrow’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Harrow in a research note issued on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harrow’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Harrow’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Harrow alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Harrow Stock Up 9.3%

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36. The company has a market cap of $978.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Harrow has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $59.23.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 19.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harrow by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,872,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Harrow by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 907,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,431,000 after acquiring an additional 467,401 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Harrow by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 664,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Harrow by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 327,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 35,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Harrow by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.