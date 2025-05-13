Noble Financial Estimates CoreCivic’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CoreCivic in a research report issued on Monday, May 12th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoreCivic’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s FY2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CXW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of CXW stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. CoreCivic has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $24.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 312.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 139,631 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,513,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,893,000 after buying an additional 154,426 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.