FY2025 EPS Estimates for Fiera Capital Lowered by Desjardins

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Fiera Capital in a report released on Sunday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FSZ. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. National Bankshares upgraded Fiera Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Fiera Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.04.

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$5.86 on Tuesday. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$5.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

