LRI Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.74.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.1%

STZ stock opened at $189.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.46 and a 1-year high of $265.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

