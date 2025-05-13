NDVR Inc. Grows Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

NDVR Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. NDVR Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,024,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $45,306,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 453,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,095,000 after acquiring an additional 401,838 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,397,000 after purchasing an additional 375,686 shares during the period. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter worth $36,694,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRN. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

NYSE LRN opened at $149.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.36. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $162.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.07). Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $613.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

