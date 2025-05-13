NDVR Inc. Has $237,000 Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NDVR Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. NDVR Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of NMI by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 786.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of NMI by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMIH opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. The firm had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other NMI news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,423.60. This trade represents a 34.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,360 shares of company stock worth $4,042,654. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

