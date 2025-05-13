Analysts Set Expectations for Co-Diagnostics Q1 Earnings

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note issued on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Co-Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. D Boral Capital upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. D. Boral Capital began coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Up 0.5%

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.84. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.23.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 563.93% and a negative return on equity of 54.94%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million.

Institutional Trading of Co-Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 24,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $55,000. 14.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

