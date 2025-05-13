Napa Wealth Management Has $626,000 Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Napa Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAVA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 884.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $98.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.64. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.64 and a beta of 3.28.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

