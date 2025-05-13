Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Position Raised by Napa Wealth Management

Napa Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 417.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Napa Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Napa Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 793.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 67,604 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,882,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,271.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,863 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $209.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $222.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.62.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3176 per share. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

