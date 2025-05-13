Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Takes $2.01 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000. Kimberly-Clark makes up about 2.1% of Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE KMB opened at $136.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $234,547.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $405,032.52. This represents a 36.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,520. The trade was a 58.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,872 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,684 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.08.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

