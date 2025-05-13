Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Takes $85,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $130.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $152.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.64.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.2502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.