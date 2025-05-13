Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Takes $85,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 3.4%
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $130.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $152.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.64.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
