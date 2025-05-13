Zebec Network (ZBCN) Trading Down 14% Over Last Week

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last week, Zebec Network has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zebec Network has a total market capitalization of $121.34 million and $20.88 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebec Network token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $103,324.07 or 0.99724288 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102,731.11 or 0.99151982 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zebec Network Token Profile

Zebec Network’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,999,375,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,369,438,135 tokens. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. Zebec Network’s official message board is medium.com/zebec-protocol/zbcn-tokenomics-ace794246616. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,999,375,140.542787 with 76,965,689,315.096087 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00160608 USD and is down -5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $26,716,451.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

