DA Davidson Comments on Trex’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE:TREX opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. Trex has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.78.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $339.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Trex

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Trex by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,819,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Trex by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,734 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at about $109,852,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,414,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Trex by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,512,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,427,000 after buying an additional 1,051,888 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $87,869.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,505.40. This represents a 45.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $144,728.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,885.73. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

