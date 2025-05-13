Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $550.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.41 million. Centuri had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. Centuri’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Centuri updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Centuri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRI opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Centuri has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30.

Get Centuri alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Centuri from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Centuri

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.