JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Holdings Lowered by Oasis Management Co Ltd.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69,840 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up 1.3% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of JD.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in JD.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 7,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 100,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

