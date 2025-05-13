4,087,116 Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Bought by Oasis Management Co Ltd.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,087,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,572,000. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF accounts for 3.5% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 3.53% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of MSOS stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.33.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.